"I imagine it because they want to generate a debate" - Lionel Scaloni makes claim about people disregarding Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Scaloni has said that those who disregard Lionel Messi's 2023 Ballon d'Or win do it because they 'want to generate a debate'.

The Argentine superstar won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on 30 October at the Theatre de Chatelet, beating second-placed Erling Haaland to the award. Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe finished third in the voting.

Some have questioned Messi's credentials for winning the latest Ballon d'Or, claiming that he did not achieve as much as Haaland at the club level. The 36-year-old won Ligue 1 with PSG, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 games across competitions last season.

Messi made the switch to Inter Miami this summer, where he led them to their first-ever trophy (Leagues Cup). Overall, he has registered 11 goals and five assists in 14 appearances for his new club.

Haaland, on the other hand, scored 52 goals in 53 games across competitions last term, helping Manchester City win a historic treble. Scaloni has now weighed on the debate surrounding the former Barcelona superstar's Ballon d'Or win, stating (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"People debating Messi’s Ballon d’Or? I don't really understand those who discuss Leo’s Ballon d'Or. I imagine it because they want to generate a debate, but I no longer believe there is one debate left anymore."

Messi, of course, led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, scoring seven in as many games and winning the Golden Ball award.

Lionel Scaloni says Lionel Messi is in 'good shape' for Argentina's games in November

Lionel Messi has expectedly made Argentina's squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers this month.

But there are still doubts if Messi would be fit enough to start the games given his bout with injuries in recent months. He has played in just five games for club and country since the start of October.

Asked about the former Barcelona star's fitness levels, Lionel Scaloni said at his pre-match press conference, via GOAL:

"How is Messi? He is in good shape, despite not having many games in the last month he comes in shape because he was training. He is good."

Argentina lead the qualifying table with four wins from four games. They will host Uruguay on Friday (17 November) before traveling to the Maracana to face Brazil five days later.