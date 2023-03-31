"I could have been important for the club" - Arsenal loanee expresses discontent with Mikel Arteta's decision to let him leave on loan

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe has expressed his disappointment with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave him on loan.

The 27-year-old winger has scored eight goals in 25 appearances for Nice this season and is now returning to full fitness after missing two months with a knee injury.

Although Pepe’s long-term future remains uncertain, he is expected to be significant in Nice’s push for European football next season. Speaking at a press conference, Pepe claimed that he is unsure about his future and that there will be discussions. He said (via Get Football News France):

"I am very happy at Nice. There are two important months to come for this club. I want to concentrate on that and I’m not sure after that. There will be discussions.''

Pepe has been vocal about his discontent with Arteta’s decision to send him out on loan. He believes he could have made a difference for the north London club.

Pepe further added:

“I don’t know what Arsenal want. I still have a lot of friends there. I could have been important for the club, but those are the coach’s choices.”

It remains to be seen what Arsenal’s plan is for Pepe after his loan spell ends. The player seems content with his current situation at Nice, where he receives regular playing time and makes valuable contributions.

However, if the Gunners decide to keep him, Pepe must reconcile with the coach’s choices and fight for a place in the starting lineup. The Gunners are leading the Premier League title race this season, and if Pepe is a part of their squad next season, they could have an additional option on the bench.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues injury update on Gabriel Jesus ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on Gabriel Jesus' fitness ahead of their match against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1.

Arteta said the Brazilian forward is "very close" to full fitness after making significant progress in the past ten days.

Jesus has been hampered by injuries this season, but Arteta claimed he can now see a noticeable improvement in the player's movement and confidence on the training pitch.

Arteta said:

“He’s very close to that (100% fitness). In the last 10 days he’s made a big step forward. You can see in training that he is already creating that chaos that he is capable of creating, and unique moments, so he is in a good place now.”

In his debut season with the Gunners, the former Manchester City forward has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 23 matches. Fans will be hoping to see the Brazilian forward in full flow again as the Gunners lead the Premier League title race.

