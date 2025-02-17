“I have to improve the quality of my praying” - Arsene Wenger explains what must happen for Arsenal to win Premier League ahead of Liverpool now

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted Liverpool are outright favorites to win the Premier League title this term. The Frenchman believes the Gunners can only hope for a collapse from the Reds, who are leading the league table with 13 games left in the season.

Speaking on BeIN Sports, Wenger stated that Arsenal needed to have a perfect run until the end of the season while hoping the Reds drop points to have any chance of winning the title. He said (via Arsenal Insider):

“They [Liverpool] need to lose games but now we are 25 games played, Liverpool have only lost one. So they have to lose three at least in the next 13 games, so at the moment it looks unlikely unless they collapse but until now they lost only one game. So they are the super favourite and on top of that, Arsenal have to make the perfect run. I pray [for Arsenal to win the Premier League title], I pray but I have to improve the quality of my praying.”

The Gunners are second in the table with 53 points from their 25 matches. They remain seven points behind Liverpool, who have lost just once this season and have been on top of the table for the majority of the term.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sends message to Liverpool amid league title race

Mikel Arteta spoke about his side's title chances after their league win over Leicester City on Saturday, February 15, and sent a warning to Liverpool. The Spaniard stated that his players were not going to stop and take the battle until the very end of the season. He said (via Sky Sports):

"We really want it. Regardless of what happens or the difficulties we're going to face, we're going to give this a real go. The team wants it, we've had seven or eight months working on that. We're not going to stop, let's see how far we can go!"

After Liverpool dropped points to Everton, the Gunners manager admitted that it was a boost to his players and said:

"It's a decent week. Let's see what happens. We can only do what's in our control. But you come to any ground and it's a nightmare. It's difficult, you have to be at your best to win. It's going to be a long run."

Liverpool host the north London side on May 10, the 36th matchweek of the season, and can seal the title with a win or draw should both teams not drop points until the clash at Anfield.

