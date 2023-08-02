"I have inadvertently injured a colleague" - Marcelo releases emotional statement after accidentally breaking Luciano Sanchez's leg

Fluminense left-back Marcelo has sent a message to Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez after accidentally breaking his leg on Tuesday night. The Brazilian star admitted that it was a difficult moment for him and wished his opponent the best possible recovery.

Sanchez was seriously injured after the former Real Marid defender stepped on his leg during a Copa Libertadores game. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the 1-1 draw and resulted in Marcelo getting sent off.

Marcelotwelve @MarceloM12 🏾

#M12 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/vaG04hvioW Hoy me ha tocado vivir un momento muy difícil dentro del campo. Sin querer he lesionado a un compañero de profesión. Quiero desearte la mejor recuperación posible, Luciano Sánchez. Toda la fuerza del mundo!

The Real Madrid legend took to Twitter soon after the match and admitted that it was one of the most difficult moments of his career. The full-back was devastated by the incident, which left him in tears. He wrote:

"Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the pitch. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!"

Sanchez is expected to be out for 8-12 months following the broken leg. The early tests have shown multiple dislocations, and they will need surgery in the coming days.

Fluminense release statement after Marcelo-Sanchez incident

Fluminense were quick to release a statement on Tuesday night after the horrific injury to Luciano Sanchez. They wished him a speedy recovery and wrote:

"Fluminense FC expresses its solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez, who was injured in an accidental move in tonight's match."

Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club in reply, saying:

"We are rivals, not enemies."

Marcelo is expected to be back on the pitch this weekend when Fluminense are back in Brazilian Serie A action. His red card will only see him suspended for the Copa Libertadores matches.

The Brazilian defender will be out of the second leg of the Round of 16 tie, and should Fluminense qualify for the next round, he is bound to miss both legs of the quarterfinals as he had received a direct red card.

As for Sanchez, he is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines. After the surgery, he is expected to take 8-12 months to recover, and a late-2024 return is currently expected.