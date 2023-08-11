“I would not include myself” – Barcelona star Ter Stegen names ‘best goalkeepers’ in world football

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen refused to include himself as he named the three best goalkeepers in world football at this point in time.

The German named Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City's Ederson Moraes, and Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro as the three best shot-stoppers in world football at the moment. Ter Stegen said (via Barca Times):

“The best goalkeepers in the world? I would not include myself. Well, there’s Courtois, who I think is doing a fantastic job. Ederson too. Remiro (Real Sociedad) does a good job. I could name many more but I will limit myself to three.”

While Ter Stegen might have given the fans a glimpse of his humility by not including himself in the list, the German's brilliance is undeniable.

He made a name for himself in the Bundesliga while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach. Since joining Barcelona back in 2014, Ter Stegen has so far made 377 appearances, keeping 157 clean sheets for the club.

Last season, Ter Stegen created a La Liga record, keeping 26 clean sheets in the league as his club won the title. He is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in world football at the moment.

However, the list he gave is a fantastic one as well. All three of Courtois, Ederson, and Remiro are regulars for their respective clubs.

Barcelona still eyeing up a move for Joao Cancelo

One of the key positions that Barcelona are interested in reinforcing in the summer transfer market is the right-back slot. According to Mundo Deportivo, they have been long-term admirers of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese reportedly fell out with Pep Guardiola last season and spent the second part of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Bayern Munich. He is expected to complete a summer move away from the Manchester club this summer.

Barca have been long-term admirers of the player. They used Jules Kounde as a makeshift right-back for the better part of last season. The Catalan club are now keen on adding a new full-back to their ranks this summer and Cancelo heads the club's wishlist.