“I am not interested in what he was like a month ago” – Fernando Santos backs ‘hungry’ Cristiano Ronaldo to put Manchester United misery to rest at FIFA World Cup

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has full faith in his superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, backing him to put the recent Manchester United controversy behind him.

Santos expects the Portuguese legend to lead the national team to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The manager believes that Ronaldo is as 'hungry' as ever for goals and will play a huge role in their campaign in Qatar.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



Portugal boss Fernando Santos is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to shine in Qatar "He has always been hungry - that's why he has stayed at the top of the game for so long."

Santos, who led Portugal in their 2016 Euro triumph and also in lifting the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, is of the opinion that this World Cup could be Ronaldo's greatest.

Despite his woeful stats this season for Manchester United, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances, Santos believes the superstar will lead by example.

Backing Ronaldo to lead Portugal from the front, Santos said that his team has got everything it needs to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said via The Mirror:

“Cristiano, like all of the players I have called up, comes with a huge hunger to show his ability and to make Portugal the world champion. Is Ronaldo hungrier? Let’s wait and see.''

He added:

"He has always been hungry - that’s why he has stayed at the top of the game for so long. I am not interested in what he was like a month ago. He has played four games for Manchester United since then.”

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Fernando Santos:



"Cristiano has an enormous desire to show his abilities and lead Portugal to become world champions. He is someone who is always hungry, which is why he remained at the top of football for many years." Fernando Santos:"Cristiano has an enormous desire to show his abilities and lead Portugal to become world champions. He is someone who is always hungry, which is why he remained at the top of football for many years." https://t.co/jl9hcX8E32

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup with the hopes of the Portuguese nationals and the team's fans across the globe. He would look to bring the biggest football trophy home.

The legendary forward will also be looking to score at least three more goals in Qatar to leave legend Eusebio behind and become his country's highest goalscorer in World Cups.

Eusebio scored nine goals in the 1966 edition of the FIFA World Cup to fire Portugal into the semifinals against England. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has scored seven goals in 17 appearances across four tournaments.

English media crowds Portugal camp as Cristiano Ronaldo joins training session ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent shockwaves through England after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He sought to expose the Manchester United owners and slammed the manager, Erik ten Hag.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Doesn't seem too enthralled with the ball.



Cristiano Ronaldo out for Portugal training.

The club legend put his entire Old Trafford legacy at risk after expressing that he felt 'betrayed' and 'disrespected' by the manager and the board of the club.

Since then, the English media has been observing every minute detail of the United striker's presence in the Portuguese camp. They have even, at times, cooked up false stories of Bruno Fernandes snubbing the Portuguese skipper.

Hundreds of English media groups arrived at one of the training facilities in Qatar where the Portuguese camp trained for the first time, including their biggest star.

In all likelihood, the superstar will ignore all the media attention that he is getting because of the interview and continue to remain focused on Portugal's campaign.

