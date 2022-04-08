“I should have joined Liverpool for sure” – Former Borussia Dortmund superstar admits decision to snub Jurgen Klopp reunion at Anfield was ‘wrong’

Mario Gotze has opened up about his decision to refuse a move to Liverpool in 2016, which would have reunited the star with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gotze is best known for scoring the winner in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, delivering Germany's fourth title in the competition. He also played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the star recounted his experiences with Klopp and how he might have joined the Reds, saying:

“We are still in touch and we spoke back then about me coming to Liverpool. But I wasn’t in a state of mind where I could consider it, that’s why it didn’t happen."

B/R Football @brfootball 2014 Germany World Cup hero Mario Gotze scored twice in PSV's first game of the season, a Champions League qualifier.



His teammates were pumped for him 🤗

However, Gotze says he has no regrets. He said:

“Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back but if you ask me now then yeah, I should have joined Liverpool for sure. I just made a wrong decision but it’s not a regret."

The former Borussia Dortmund star went on to praise the Reds manager, discussing Klopp's impact on his career:

“Klopp probably made the biggest impact on my career. He can be very demanding – he can be your friend but also very harsh at the same time. It pushes you to great performances. That’s what happened with me back then, and it’s happened with Liverpool now."

Klopp notably gave Gotze his debut with Dortmund when the star was just 17. The player went on to score the winning goal for Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup final before he turned 23.

GOAL @goal 2014: Mario Gotze scores the winning goal for Germany during the World Cup final.



2020: Becomes a free agent at 28 years old.



Life comes at you fast

Although he never arrived at Anfield, Gotze discussed the prospect of playing under the German tactician in the future, saying:

"Can I imagine working with him again? I can imagine that, yes – we’ll see."

Now at PSV Eindhoven, Gotze has bagged 11 goals and nine assists across competitions.

Liverpool sign Fabio Carvalho - Reports

Fulham vs Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

There have been no reports on Mario Gotze reuniting with his former manager any time soon. However, the Reds seem to have turned towards youthful players instead.

According to widespread reports (Sky Sports) the Reds have agreed to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. The English giants were intent on signing him during the winter transfer window but missed out on a deal on deadline day.

However, with the youngster's contract set to expire this summer, he could reportedly join up with his new teammates at Anfield for the next season. Liverpool are expected to pay compensation to Fulham, but the fees are yet to be determined.

