“I just coach and use the players I’m given” - MLS All-Star coach responds when asked if Lionel Messi will play ASG after missing training

MLS All-Star coach Nico Estevez has responded to questions about the possibility of Lionel Messi featuring in the All-Star game later this week. The Inter Miami ace was included in the All-Star roster this year, having never played an All-Star game since his arrival in July 2023, but was absent from training.

Austin FC coach Estevez held a press conference ahead of coaching the MLS All-Star team against the Liga MX team on July 23rd. He revealed that he would be honoured to coach Messi, but admitted that he is unsure of whether the 38-year-old will take part in the game. He said (via GOAL);

“That’s a question for his club. I just coach and use the players I’m given. I hope so - I’m very optimistic and I hope he can be there."

Lionel Messi has had a very heavy workload for the last few months, prompting Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano to speak about giving him some rest in recent weeks. The former Barcelona and PSG star was named in the All-Star team alongside Jordi Alba, but both Inter Miami stars were absent from the first training session.

The MLS punishes players who pull out of the All-Star selection with a one-game suspension unless they have reported a physical problem that prevents their participation. Messi's side are due to face Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati immediately after the All-Star weekend, and the Herons will be hopeful of having their captain available.

Lionel Messi has yet to play an All-Star game, with an injury preventing him from being available last year. He was not included among the participants for Friday's Skills Challenge, and it remains to be seen if he honours the All-Star selection.

Lionel Messi's teammate closing in on Inter Miami switch: Reports

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul is closing in on a transfer to Inter Miami this summer and has reportedly been left out of Atletico Madrid's pre-season squad. The 31-year-old midfielder is set to switch clubs and move to the MLS in this transfer window, as a deal has been agreed.

A report from Ovacion has stated that the entire Atletico Madrid squad has travelled for pre-season camping to Los Angeles de San Rafael in Spain, but De Paul was absent. The Argentina international has been granted permission to stay away as he finalizes his transfer to the MLS outfit.

Inter Miami will pay around €15 million for the services of De Paul on a deal until 2029, with an initial six-month loan period until January 2026. The former Udinese man is in the final year of his contract with Los Colchoneros, and this prompted them to let him leave for a small fee.

