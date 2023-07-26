“I just couldn’t stop laughing” – Ex-Manchester United player on receiving ‘angry’ messages from Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United player Angel Gomes has revealed that he burst out laughing when Bruno Fernandes sent him an angry message. The youngster recalled the Red Devils' captain sending him angry emojis when England defeated Portugal in the Euro U21.

England edged out a 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals of the EURO 21 earlier this summer. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scored the match's lone goal and helped the Three Lions progress into the next round.

Speaking to The Athletic, Gomes recalled getting messages from Fernandes and stated that he burst out laughing when he got them. He added that it was just a bunch of angry emojis:

"Bruno sent me a message. It was just a lot of angry emojis. I just couldn't stop laughing."

Bruno Fernandes and Angel Gomes were at Manchester United together for just six months as the Englishman left for Lille in the summer of 2020.

Bruno Fernandes appointed Manchester United club captain

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will be their new club captain. Erik ten Hag decided that he wanted a change from Harry Maguire as captain and named the Portuguese star as the replacement.

Speaking to the media last week, the Manchester United manager stated that the midfielder had shown enough qualities and leadership on the pitch for him to make the decision.

"I chose Bruno because he is a great inspiration. He is the example. He always wants to be a better football player, working very hard to give his maximum performance. So he is the mirror for many players and he is a good social connector."

However, Graeme Souness was not happy with the decision. The Liverpool legend claimed that Fernandes was not a leader and his attitude during the loss to Liverpool last season was a prime example. He said on the Simon Jordan podcast:

"He is obviously not a leader. It's as plain as the nose on the end of your face. He is not a leader. His attitude when they went 3-0 down at Liverpool was appalling. I said at the time, Simon, you would not want to be in the trenches with him, simple as."

Manchester United started their era under Bruno Fernandes in fine fashion by beating Arsenal last week in a pre-season friendly. The Portuguese midfielder scored the first goal of the game and Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 to seal the victory over the Gunners.