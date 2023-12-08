“I just don’t get it” - Chris Sutton says Arteta relying on 28-year-old star might cost Arsenal Premier League title this season

Pundit Chris Sutton has questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to continue starting David Raya in goal despite the Arsenal goalkeeper's recent mistakes.

Raya was signed from Brentford in the summer on an initial £3 million season-long loan transfer. He has since taken Aaron Ramsdale's position in goal, with many arguing that the English goalkeeper didn't do anything to warrant replacement.

Raya, earlier this season, said that his playing style would bring a new dynamic to the team, with the 28-year-old known for his passing range. But he hasn't looked overly comfortable between the sticks, making several notable mistakes this season.

Two glaring mistakes came in his team's 4-3 Premier League win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday (5 December). With Raya coming to punch a cross played in from a corner kick, Elijah Adebayo leaped above him to make it 2-2 in the 49th minute.

Eight minutes later, Ross Barkley put his team ahead, with Raya failing to save a weak-footed shot hit straight at him from a narrow angle. Luckily for Arsenal, Kai Havertz leveled matters three minutes later before Declan Rice scored a last-minute winner to hand his team a famous win.

After the game, Sutton discussed the goalkeeping situation at the Emirates, and how it could potentially cost Arsenal the league title. He said on the It's All Kicking Off podcast (h/t JustArsenal):

"The one thing from Arteta’s perspective, and this Raya-Ramsdale debate: Will his stubbornness to carry on with David Raya in the position they’re in, could that cost them the title at the end of the season? I just don’t get it... He can’t keep making those errors if Arsenal want to win the Premier League."

Raya has played 15 times for the north London giants this season, conceding 13 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. Ramsdale, meanwhile, has played in just two league games since September.

Arsenal still top of the table after gameweek 15

Arsenal left it late to beat Luton Town away from home, ensuring that they finished gameweek 15 top of the three.

Many believe that the Premier League title race could once again be between Arsenal and Manchester City this season, with Liverpool also in the mix. The Cityzens won the league title last term by five points despite the Emirates outfit leading the table for a record 248 days.

In that context, Manchester City's loss this week would have come as a huge boost to both Liverpool and the Gunners. Aston Villa played the Sky Blues out of the park to record a 1-0 win at Villa Park, taking third in the table.

Manchester City now sit fourth in the table with 30 points from 15 matches — six behind the Gunners and two behind Liverpool.