"I just expect them to find a way to win" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Luton Town vs Arsenal

Chris Sutton expects Arsenal to keep the winning momentum going in their quest for the Premier League title with a victory against Luton Town tomorrow (December 5).

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table, winning 10 of 14 league games. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday and turn their attention to relegation battlers Luton.

Rob Edwards' Hatters sit 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. They have been the best-performing side that were promoted from the EFL Championship last season.

However, Sutton doesn't think Luton will be able to cause much damage against an Arsenal side that perhaps are yet to hit the heights of last season. He told BBC Sport that although the Gunners:

"Arsenal have been much more pragmatic so far than they were last season and have not hit the same heights with their attacking play, but it is working for them We know how spirited Luton are at home but the way Mikel Arteta's side are playing at the moment, I just expect them to find a way to win."

You have to go back to December 1991 when the two London clubs last met in the English top division. Luton won that game 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Sutton acknowledged the Hatters' record against the Gunners but backed Arteta's men to keep a clean sheet in victory:

"Historically, the Gunners used to struggle at Kenilworth Road when Luton were in the top-flight in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and they have not won there since January 1984, but that long wait for a victory should soon be over. Prediction: 0-2."

Arsenal will be eager to continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004. They have put themselves in a promising position, although Liverpool and Manchester City are breathing down their necks in second and third respectively.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Bukayo Saka ahead of his 200th appearance

Bukayo Saka will reach a remarkable milestone against Luton.

Bukayo Saka will make his 200th appearance for the Gunners should he play against Luton as expected. The English superstar has been in excellent form this season, bagging eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games across competitions.

It follows a stellar 2022-23 campaign which saw Saka, 22, become his side's protagonist. He managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions and was named as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Arteta has hailed Saka as he prepares to make his 200th appearance for the north London giants on Tuesday. He said (via 90min):

"That's not bad at his age!. It's gone really fast but it shows again the consistency and the availability that he has had over the last few years. It has been tremendous and the impact that he's had in the team has been really positive."

Saka made his debut for Arsenal in 2018 aged 17. He's gone on to score 46 goals and provided 51 assists in 199 games, winning the FA Cup in 2020.