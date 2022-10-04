”I just feel" - Former Tottenham player claims Arsenal star William Saliba has exposed his teammate

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has stated that Arsenal defender William Saliba has exposed fellow teammate Gabriel Magalhaes with his impressive performances.

The duo have been a vital part of Mikel Arteta's defense this season, guiding the Gunners to concede just eight goals in eight Premier League games.

Speaking to Arsenal fan Joel Beya (via HITC), the former Tottenham man explained how Gabriel had been exposed. However, he noted that the Brazilian was still a good defender, as he said:

"I just feel that Saliba has elevated the level that it has just exposed Gabriel a little bit. He is still very good, he is still a very good centre-half.”

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor William Saliba, Benjamin White and Gabriel Magalhães. Arsenal are cooking in central defence for the foreseeable future. William Saliba, Benjamin White and Gabriel Magalhães. Arsenal are cooking in central defence for the foreseeable future.

Gabriel notably made an error that led to a goal during the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham on Saturday (October 1). The defender made a poor decision to tackle Richarlison in the box, eventually leading to a penalty. Harry Kane converted the penalty to level the scoreline.

The Gunners went on to win the game 3-1, overpowering Spurs and taking all three points in style. However, the avoidable error from Gabriel was a notable blight on their win.

Saliba, meanwhile, returned to the Emirates earlier this summer from his loan spell at Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille. He has been in sensational form this season and even contributed two goals.

Arsenal took all three points home from their north London derby against Tottenham

The Lilywhites were undone by Mikel Arteta's midfield, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka adding their names to the scoresheet in style. Arsenal took the game to their opponents, dominating the proceedings from the onset and ensuring that Tottenham struggled to get out of their own half.

The domination was quickly rewarded as Partey sent a curling shot past Hugo Lloris to open the scoring early on. The midfielder was unmarked, with most Spurs players sitting deep in the box.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...



Thomas Partey 🗳 The votes are in!Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...Thomas Partey 🗳 The votes are in!🏆 Our Player of the Match against Tottenham...💫 Thomas Partey https://t.co/s7XShM8d8x

Gunners defender Gabriel brought down Richarlison before the half-time whistle, which led to a penalty that Kane converted. However, that would be Spurs' lone goal of the game.

Gabriel Jesus made a poacher's effort after half-time. He took advantage of a shabby save from Hugo Lloris to poke in the second goal and put his side ahead.

Emerson Royal picked up a red card after a poor challenge on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. It put Tottenham in the lurch and they were unable to secure attacking chances. Granit Xhaka eventually finished the rout, firing into the far corner just five minutes later to end the match 3-1.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table and will next host Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far