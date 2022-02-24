"I just don't get that" - Andy Gray questions Manchester United for leaving 'key decision' to Rangnick

Andy Gray has insisted that Manchester United should choose their next manager themselves rather than leaving the decision to interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Old Trafford outfit appointed Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season in November. The German has since helped the side climb up to fourth place in the Premier League table, having led them to seven wins and four draws in 12 league matches.

Rangnick will move to a consultancy role at Manchester United in the summer as per his agreement. In his new role, he is tipped to have a major say on who takes over the team next. Some experts have suggested that they could even appoint the 63-year-old as their permanent manager due to the club's improved form.

Gray, though, is not a fan of Rangnick being able to choose who the Red Devils' next manager will be. The former Everton star feels the German tactician does not know the club or English football well enough to make such a decision. He said on beIN Sports:

"Manchester United should be making the decision themselves. They should not be handing a decision of that magnitude about who the next manager is to Ralf Rangnick, who is only just into English football, doesn't really know English football, doesn't really know Manchester United, doesn't really know how it works."

Gray added:

"Yet, they have said to him 'It is all yours, Ralf. If you do well and you like it, you can make yourself gaffer, if you don't you can pick the next gaffer'. I just don't get that."

It remains to be seen who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term replacement will be at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Rangnick will be focused on helping the club secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United not considering Rangnick for permanent manager role

Despite the club's recent form, the Red Devils are not considering Rangnick for the permanent manager job, according to reports. The Premier League giants intend to stick to their original plan of appointing a long-term replacement for Solskjaer in the summer.

As per The Athletic, the Old Trafford outfit have begun the process of appointing a permanent manager. They are said to have drawn up a list of candidates to replace Rangnick ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to the report, Manchester United are trying to arrange preliminary talks with their candidates. Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag are said to be under consideration.

