“I would just give him the ball all the time” - Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham names player he would have loved to play with 

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham recently revealed his dream football partner from the annals of the sport's history, and it's none other than the legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

In a candid interview, when asked which footballer from the past he would choose to play alongside, Bellingham immediately said via Madrid Xtra:

"Zinedine Zidane. I would just give him the ball all the time and let him do what he wants."

Despite being born a little after Zidane's heyday, Bellingham's admiration for the French maestro knows no bounds. The 20-year-old spoke of how, growing up, everyone around him couldn't stop talking about Zidane. It was a name that echoed through conversations in the world of football.

Bellingham added:

''He was a little bit before my time but playing midfield growing up, that's all anyone talked about. People would say ‘you have to watch Zidane, you have to watch Zidane…’ and since then I have watched loads of footage of him and every time I am blown away."

Bellingham's reverence for Zidane is not merely based on hearsay. He has actively sought out footage of the French icon's performances, and every time he watches, he is left blown away by Zidane's magic on the field.

The Frenchman's style and influence on the game truly inspire Bellingham. He acknowledges that while he admires Zidane immensely, he is determined to forge his path in football.

Incidentally, Bellingham wears the No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid, the same shirt worn by Zidane during his illustrious stint with the Spanish giants.

Jude Bellingham has been making waves at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer with remarkable statistics. With 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions, he's quickly become a standout performer for the Los Blancos.

His fantastic debut at Madrid has drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with the club in 2009.

''He's so special'' - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praises Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emphasized recognizing Jude Bellingham's actual position on the field and why he is ''so special'' for the team. He asserted that the English sensation is a midfielder, not a striker and that goals alone don't define his impact.

Bellingham continued his remarkable start with Real Madrid by netting twice in a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday, October 7. After the match, Ancelotti said via Sports Manor:

"I really hope people understand that Jude Bellingham is not a striker, remember that. He's a midfielder. Goals are not everything. He's so special".

While Bellingham's position has shifted to a more advanced role since joining Real Madrid, Ancelotti wants to remind everyone that he's fundamentally a midfielder. This tactical adjustment has propelled him to new goal-scoring heights.