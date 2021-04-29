"I am just happy to be playing again" - Eden Hazard delighted with Real Madrid return

Eden Hazard has expressed his joy at being back on the pitch for Real Madrid. The Belgian's career at Madrid has been marred by injuries, but Hazard is now focused on contributing to the team during the final run-in of the campaign.

Hazard made his return for Real Madrid after coming on as a substitute at the weekend in the 0-0 draw against Real Betis. Zinedine Zidane was impressed with the Belgian's performance in his short time on the pitch. He said:

"I liked [Eden] Hazard’s performance. He can be a very important player for us, he can contribute a lot to us."

Hazard came on as a substitute against his former club Chelsea in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against the English outfit in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Hazard seemed excited about his return and insisted that he is ready to start games for Real Madrid. He said:

"I am just going step by step, of course I want to play, I want to be on the pitch. I played a bit more today than before, we have games before the end of the season and I want to be ready. I am just happy to be playing again. It's always good to play against friends. Now I am a Real Madrid player so I just want to win."

Zidane also seemed happy with the Belgian's return, telling the media:

"Hazard played really well, he’s feeling good and I’m happy to see him on the pitch. It’s important to see him back with us. He’s a quality player and we’re going to enjoy him as much as we can until the end of the season."

Real Madrid take on Osasuna at the weekend and Hazard is expected to be involved, and could possibly even make his first start for Zinedine Zidane's side in over a month.

Real Madrid have a chance to win the double

Zidane has his work cut out for him

Real Madrid are currently 2nd in La Liga, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, and tied on points with 3rd placed Barcelona, although having played a game more than Ronald Koeman's side. With only five league games remaining, Zinedine Zidane will know that his side cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to have a chance of winning the league title.

Real Madrid will also be confident of getting past Chelsea and advancing to the final of the Champions League. Los Blancos will face either PSG or Manchester City in the final if they do manage to get past the Blues.