"I just know I am ready" - Renato Sanches makes Arsenal and AC Milan transfer claim

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has claimed he is "ready" to play for Arsenal or AC Milan if one of the two clubs comes up with an offer.

Sanches, currently at LOSC Lille, still has two years left on his deal with the French club. However, the talented 24-year-old has kept the door open for a transfer from Lille if the chance to join a club of Arsenal or AC Milan's stature comes through.

Speaking to L'Equipe (via Mirror), Sanches said:

“Milan and Arsenal are maybe interested, I spoke with my agent about it but I can’t say any more. I just know I’m ready. If the offer arrives I’ll evaluate it. Milan are a great club – historic, classy. I really like them.”

While Sanches did not say much about Arsenal, he has been linked to the club previously. The Gunners were rumored to be interested in the midfielder in the summer transfer window. Barcelona and AC Milan were also viewed as potential destinations, but Sanches stayed on in Lille.

So far this season, the Euro 2016 winner has made 12 appearances for the French outfit across all competitions. Sanches has one goal and one assist to his name as his side sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table.

Lille are doing much better in the UEFA Champions League, however. They are currently top of Group G with eight points from five matches, but are yet to seal qualification into the knockout rounds.

Arsenal and AC Milan could do with Renato Sanches' creativity

Arsenal were one of the biggest spenders in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Gunners splashed out close to £150 million to bring in the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares.

The signings have certainly helped Arsenal improve and they have picked up 23 points from their last 11 Premier League matches. However, Mikel Arteta's side have often been criticized for their lack of creativity and over-dependence on Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka for goals.

Sanches, who has a knack for scoring goals and is also an excellent creative outlet, could prove to be a useful addition to this Arsenal squad. However, they will be aware of the Portuguese playmaker's struggles in the Premier League when he was on loan with Swansea City in 2017. In 15 appearances for the club, he couldn't find the net even once and managed to provide just a solitary assist.

Meanwhile, AC Milan lost creative midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to arch-rivals Inter Milan in the summer. The Rossoneri haven't felt Calhanoglu's absence as much so far and currently find themselves top of Serie A after 16 games.

However, over the course of the season, AC Milan could very well do with a creative midfielder like Sanches. If they manage to bring the Lille man into the club in January, he could form a productive midfield partnership with Brahim Diaz and Franck Kessie.

