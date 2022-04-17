“I was just laughing to myself” – Owen Hargreaves slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics after Manchester United star shines in win over Norwich

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's critics after his stunning hat-trick for the Red Devils in their 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old struck twice in the first half to put the hosts 2-0 up by 32 minutes but the Canaries responded through goals from Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki to level the scores.

Ralf Rangnick's side were once again left to push for a winner but found an opportunity through a free-kick with just 14 minutes of normal time remaining.

433 @433 points Another Ronaldo Show ensures Man Utd collect allpoints Another Ronaldo Show ensures Man Utd collect all 3️⃣ points 🔥 https://t.co/xqK9uc5QAR

Ronaldo stepped up and thumped home an unstoppable effort into the far corner to bring up his treble and seal all three points for Manchester United.

With Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both slipping up on the day, it allowed them to make up for some of the lost ground in the race for a top-four finish.

Hargreaves was in awe of Ronaldo after his heroics and took aim at the player's critics, who've often deemed him a 'problem' in the squad.

He told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"I was just laughing to myself when people criticize Cristiano Ronaldo and say he’s the problem.

"How on earth is he the problem? He’s one of the only reasons they are where they are."

The 41-year-old also praised Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea for an impressive season while highlighting Ronaldo's ability to step up in the big moments.

He added:

"David de Gea has been their player of the season, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a close second. Not many people played well today, but Cristiano did.

"That game could’ve been anything, but Ronaldo gets the job done, we know that. And credit it to him. He just showed he’s huge in big moments."

This was Ronaldo's 60th career hat-trick, including 50th in his illustrious club career, and second at Old Trafford this season, having also netted thrice against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Manchester United back in top four race thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

Manchester United's top-four ambitions seemed all but over after the Everton defeat last weekend but this victory has once again blown the race wide open.

SPORF @Sporf Tottenham lose

Arsenal lose

Manchester United win



🤯Another 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 day in the race for the Top 4! Tottenham loseArsenal loseManchester United win🤯Another 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 day in the race for the Top 4! ❌Tottenham lose❌Arsenal lose ✅Manchester United win 🤯Another 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 day in the race for the Top 4! https://t.co/bajLni2EnJ

Thanks to Ronaldo's heroics yesterday, the Red Devils now find themselves level with Arsenal, albeit having played a game more, and just three behind Tottenham.

However, they face a tough schedule for the remainder of their league season and must build on Saturday's win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

