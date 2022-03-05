"I do just like him" - Hannibal Mejbri opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's influence on him at Manchester United

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has talked about the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The teenager feels that the Portuguese captain has made a tremendous impact at the club and on the youngster's career.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Old Trafford and Ralf Rangnick sees the potential in the French-born Tunisia international.

The German manager has given the promising midfielder an opportunity to train with senior players in recent weeks.

Mejbri has admitted that he is learning a lot from one of the best footballers of all time Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I'm learning all the time. I watch everything he does. I watch the drink he takes. I do just like him,” Mejbri told Onze Media as quoted by Goal. “When you see him on a daily basis, you realise that there is only that for him: work. Whatever is good for the body, he does."

Abdel Rahman @AbdelBeheri The way Mejbri receives the ball automatically puts him at an advantage. He then progresses it and always find a pass. The quality of his passes is great as well just sometimes he thinks faster than his teammates so he rushes it. The way Mejbri receives the ball automatically puts him at an advantage. He then progresses it and always find a pass. The quality of his passes is great as well just sometimes he thinks faster than his teammates so he rushes it. https://t.co/DT8t6U7bLz

The 19-year-old has admitted that he tries to copy the Portuguese superstar’s lifestyle which also includes his diets.

“One day it was sunny in Manchester. I watched him and saw that he had sunbathed shirtless. I said to him, “Why are you doing this? he replied: "Because it's good, there are vitamins," he added. “Since that day, I always put myself in the sun (laughs). I also look at his plates during meals, I try to have the same thing on my plates.”

Mejbri was born in France to Tunisian parents and came through the youth ranks of Paris FC and Boulogne-Billancourt before moving to AS Monaco.

He joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2019 and is regarded as one of the star players of the future.

The youngster has made just one senior appearance for the Red Devils till date, which was last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Can Mejbri make it to the Manchester United first team?

A player who can play either as a number eight or as a number ten, Mejbri is highly regarded for his immense technical ability.

He has a frame of 6 feet and is quite capable physically and coupled with his his technique, he becomes a unique player in the making.

Manchester_United_Youth @MUFC_Youth Hannibal Mejbri:



“I rub shoulders with the person who has worked the most in the world of football: Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only learn from him.” 🏽🧠



( @OnzeMondial ) @JoueursTN Hannibal Mejbri:“I rub shoulders with the person who has worked the most in the world of football: Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only learn from him.”🏽🧠 🌟 Hannibal Mejbri: “I rub shoulders with the person who has worked the most in the world of football: Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only learn from him.” 💪🏽🧠 ( @OnzeMondial ) @JoueursTN https://t.co/pfkquZDBdb

United fans have every reason to be excited about the youngster already capped 11 times by Tunisia.

Still only 19 years of age, he has a lot of time to develop and eventually fulfill his potential at the Theater of Dreams.

Edited by Diptanil Roy