“I am just so pleased for him” – Ian Wright hails Arsenal star for embracing ‘responsibility’ with ease

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka for taking on more responsibilities for the Gunners this season.

Saka has become his club's first-choice penalty-taker in matches and netted the winner from the spot against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9). It was a massive moment for the youngster, who hasn't shirked away from responsibility since the incidents of last summer.

Saka was on the receiving end of some terrible racist comments after missing a penalty in England's shootout defeat against Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

Wright believes the Arsenal forward has displayed incredible resilience and praised him for the manner in which he has come back from the incident. The legendary forward told Premier League Productions after the Gunners' 3-2 win against Liverpool (as quoted by HITC):

“I am just so pleased for him. I am delighted for him. To take the penalty you have to say to the manager at some stage or say to the players, ‘I am on the penalties.’”

He added:

“For everything he has been through, for him to go and show that, it just shows the mark of the player and what he’s about. He wants the responsibility.

“You have to remember what happened at the Euros, if it goes the other way around, we are talking about a young guy scoring a penalty to win the Euros for England.”

Wright concluded:

“That’s the responsibility that they gave him because that’s what they think of him. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s somebody that would say, ‘I would take the penalties.’ It was brilliantly taken.”

Saka scored the decisive third goal for Arsenal against Liverpool in the 76th minute after Gabriel Jesus was fouled in the box. Reds keeper Alisson Becker guessed the right away, but couldn't keep the Englishman out as he found the bottom corner.

Bukayo Saka was a nuisance during Arsenal's match against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka had already enjoyed a tremendous outing against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, even before scoring Arsenal's winner.

With the score at 1-1 heading close to the end of the first half, he popped up at the back-post to score from Gabriel Martinelli's cross into the box. Saka was also a nuisance all night for Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas with his pace and movement.

The Englishman ended the contest with three shots on target, scoring with two of those, and one successful dribble, while winning two fouls. He also completed 82% of his passes.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Bukayo Saka v Liverpool:



43 touches

2 goals

4 shots/3 on target

18/22 accurate passes

⚔️ 4/9 duels won

🧲 1 interception

🦵 1 tackle

8.1 Sofascore rating



Our man of the match.



Saka is now up to three goals and four assists in nine Premier League matches this term as Arsenal sit atop the standings with eight wins from nine games.

