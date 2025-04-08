"I just don't see anybody catching him" - Paul Merson names Real Madrid star who could trouble Arsenal

Former player Paul Merson has said he's worried about Kylian Mbappe ahead of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night (April 8). The Gunners have received a major boost with Bukayo Saka's return to fitness ahead of the first leg of the tie. The England international spent four months on the sidelines due to a serious hamstring injury.

Ad

However, the north Londoners have suffered a setback elsewhere, as Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian defender was forced to come off in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham last week (April 1).

Jakub Kiwior has been deployed as center-back in his stead, but Merson is not convinced that the Polish defender can fill Magalhaes's boots. He believes Real Madrid talisman Mbappe will cause problems for the Gunners' defense, particularly Kiwior.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit said (via Football365):

“I thought it was a 50:50 chance when Bukayo Saka came back from injury. But now with Gabriel being injured, I say 25 per cent. If you had a choice between Saka and Gabriel for these two legs, you would pick Gabriel. Because the way Arsenal will win this is if they make it a cagey cup tie. If this gets to a gung-ho football match, there’s only one winner."

Ad

He added:

"Saliba and Gabriel make each other better. They are like Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, they are much better playing together. It’s a big ask for Jakub Kiwior, if he is the one to start. Jurrien Timber has only played at centre-back once or twice, while Ben White has been out a long time."

Ad

Merson continued:

"You’re asking someone who hardly plays – because he’s not as good as the other two – to come into a Champions League quarter-final. Kiwior is alright, but he’s not Arsenal."

"And you’re asking Kiwior to mark him. Kylian Mbappe, the best in the world or at least in the top three alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. He plays on the shoulder and if he gets through, I just don’t see anybody catching him," he concluded.

Ad

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Liverpool. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona in second.

Paul Merson details how Arsenal can beat Real Madrid

Paul Merson believes the only way the Gunners can surpass Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals is by winning the first leg at the Emirates.

The pundit insists that the Gunners must secure a two-goal lead before they travel to the Bernabeu to face the 15-time European champions in the second leg on April 16.

Ad

Merson said in the same interview:

“Arsenal have got to win this first leg. Winning by one is the bare minimum, I think they will have to win it by at least two."

He added:

“Real aren’t playing well at the moment. Arsenal will hurt them because Real are conceding too many goals at the moment."

Ad

However, Merson conceded that Real Madrid's exceptional European pedigree will always be a cause for concern for Arsenal.

“But while they’re not playing well, they always turn up in the Champions League. This is the worry for the Gunners.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More