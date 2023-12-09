"I just don't see them being beaten" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal are gearing up for a pivotal Premier League showdown against Aston Villa this Saturday in a match that could have significant implications on the title race. The Gunners, currently leading the pack, face a formidable challenge at Villa Park, a venue that has become a fortress for Unai Emery's squad.

Villa are riding high on a stunning 14-game winning streak at home in the league, and are coming off a 1-0 victory over Manchester City. Chris Sutton has now weighed in with his insights on the upcoming clash (via BBC).

Aston Villa were brilliant against Manchester City and their home record is phenomenal with 14 wins in a row since their last defeat in the league at Villa Park.

"That came against the Gunners in February, who trailed twice but won 4-2 in dramatic style thanks to two stoppage-time goals. I don't see this game being anywhere near as open, although I do think it will be close."

Sutton went on to predict a draw:

"Arsenal have shown their resilience in recent weeks and, the way they are playing at the moment, I just don't see them being beaten. 1-1."

The Gunners' last visit to Villa Park resulted in a victory, making them the last away team to conquer the Villains on their turf. A repeat of such a result would not only cement Arsenal's position at the top but also send out a strong message about their title aspirations.

Currently, the Gunners seek to maintain their slender lead at the summit, buoyed by a recent last-minute win (4-3) against Luton Town, thanks to Declan Rice's heroics. On the other hand, Villa are eyeing a chance to close the gap with Arsenal to a mere point and a 15th consecutive home win.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backs goalkeeper David Raya amidst criticism

Mikel Arteta has strongly defended his goalkeeper David Raya amidst growing criticism over his recent performances. The calls for Raya's benching have intensified following his less-than-stellar outing in Arsenal's narrow 4-3 victory against Luton Town.

However, addressing the media ahead of their crucial weekend match against Aston Villa, Arteta expressed support for Raya, saying (via Daily Post):

“There is no debate when you look at his form and what he has achieved since he has been with us. He has been really impressive. We have to support our players and protect them and get the best out of them. Every player deserves right support and right love."

Raya has notably become the first-team goalkeeper for the Gunners, with Aaron Ramsdale relegated to the bench. Ramsdale has played just two games since November 1.