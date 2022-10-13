"I just can't see it" - Gary Neville takes fresh swipe at Glazers after Manchester United sale talks are rejected

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has taken a fresh swipe at the club's owners, the Glazers, after talks over the Red Devils being sold have been rejected.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe was interested in purchasing Manchester United and met the Glazer family last Tuesday to discuss the club's potential availability.

The Glazer family told the INEOS chief executive that United is not for sale, with Ratcliffe explaining:

"We can't sit around hoping one day Manchester United will become available."

The decision has irked many of the club's fans, including Neville, who is frustrated with latest developments but did have words of encouragement for supporters.

He said on the Overlap (via Daily Mail):

"I think they (United fans) will be frustrated - but I think they will also recognize that Jim Ratcliffe was very respectful towards the family. I think if you're going to be disrespectful to the family, they're not going to do business with you in the future."

Neville then explained how he felt that Ratcliffe would have made his interest known to the Glazers:

"What he did felt like to me "look, the owners don't want to sell but they were very decent with me" and if that changes in the future, then maybe he'll be there."

Touching on the current state of ownership, he said:

"I can't see how this is sustainable, how they can't bring in investment, or a partner or sell. I just can't see it. They haven't got the money to be able to do what Manchester United need."

The Red Devils spent big this past summer spending £230 million on players, bringing the Glazers' spending over the years to a total of £1.3 billion.

Neville touches on Manchester United's owners need to refurbish Old Trafford

Old Trafford is in need of renovating

Neville continued to comment on the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United.

He explained how they've fallen behind other European clubs with regard to renovating their stadium (via the aforementioned source):

"United cannot continue to have a stadium like they have, when the rest of the stadiums in Europe and in the Premier League are improving on the scale that they are. It would just be absolute negligence to not get that stadium up to the level it needs."

Neville continued,

"That is half a billion on a refurb, a billion plus on a new stadium. Then you've got the training ground investment."

The former United right-back concluded by giving an analysis of the club's finances compared to rival Premier League clubs:

"You see what Chelsea are spending, what Arsenal have spent this year, what City have got. United need to spend big money every single year and what they spent in this summer was well above the budget that they wanted to spend."

