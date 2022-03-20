"I just have no space to think about different stuff" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says football calendar not made for 'a lot of success for the same team'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticized the footballing calendar ahead of their FA Cup quarterfinals against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Reds are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple following their Carabao Cup triumph last month.

However, Klopp believes that the current jam-packed footballing calendar makes it almost impossible for any club to have an extraordinarily successful season. The German tactician was quoted as saying the following (via Sky Sports):

"The only way I can do is really be focused on the next game, I just do have not enough space to think about different stuff [quadruple] and I don't have to. And somebody told me we could play 18 games or whatever [from now on, if Liverpool win quadruple]. I have no idea where you want to fit them all in."

He added:

"To be honest, I don't know. What, it's May 22, and a week later it would be the Champions League final. Where are they all [18 games]? The FA Cup final would be the week before the Champions League final. No, the week before the season final."

"So it means that game must be rearranged as well. The calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, maybe fair. So because at one point you have to make [a decision]... Or we focus on that, or we focus on that or whatever," Klopp added.

Liverpool are just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League

As things stand, Liverpool are currently just one point behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. The Reds are currently in second place, having accumulated 69 points from 29 matches. They are one of the most in-form teams in the league, having won nine consecutive games.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to play against Manchester City next month. Liverpool will travel to the Etihad Stadium on the 10th of April.

Apart from the Premier League, the Reds are also in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. It is worth noting that this is the first time they have reached this far in the FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have been drawn against Portuguese side SL Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played in Portugal on the 5th of April before the second leg is contested at Anfield on the 13th.

