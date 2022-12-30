"I just think" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Liverpool vs Leicester City

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a commanding 3-1 victory for Liverpool against Leicester City in their upcoming 2022-23 Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday (December 30).

Liverpool resumed their top-flight duties with a 3-1 triumph at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, closing their gap to the much-coveted fourth place in the process. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic netted for the Reds, while Ollie Watkins bagged one for the hosts.

After opening their ongoing Premier League campaign on an uninspiring note, Jurgen Klopp's side are on a fine run of form of late. The Merseyside outfit have registered three straight wins, while Leicester slumped to a 3-0 loss against Newcastle United in their last outing.

Squawka @Squawka Jürgen Klopp's Boxing Day record in the Premier League:



◉ 2015: LFC 1-0 Leicester

◉ 2017: LFC 5-0 Swansea

◉ 2018: LFC 4-0 Newcastle

◉ 2019: Leicester 0-4 LFC

◉ 2022: Aston Villa 1-3 LFC



In his column for BBC, Sutton expressed his excitement about Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. He also admitted that he was wrong to assume the Reds would lose their Premier League match at Villa Park. He wrote:

"Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for the Reds and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought they would slip up against Aston Villa in their last game – Villa did have some chances but the opposition ended up winning comfortably in the end."

Backing the Merseyside outfit to outscore the Foxes, Sutton added:

"Jurgen Klopp's side are going to be pushing hard for the top four and I think they will end 2022 with a win too. James Maddison's knee injury is a concern for Leicester but I still think they will get a goal at Anfield – I just think the Reds will score more than them."

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 25 points from 15 games, five points off a UEFA Champions League spot. Leicester, on the other hand, are sitting in 13th place with 17 points from 16 matches.

Liverpool eye 23-year-old La Liga star after sealing Cody Gakpo deal: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have entered the race to rope in Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze after securing Cody Gakpo's signature from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month. Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are also said to be keen on signing the £44 million-rated ace.

With Roberto Firmino's contract set to expire next summer, the Reds are currently planning to reshape their attack. The Nigerian's arrival could also provide Jurgen Klopp with a Mohamed Salah alternative.

Chukwueze has scored 29 goals and contributed 26 assists in 179 games across all competitions for Quique Setien's side.

