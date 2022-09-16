"I just think he has a good mix of numbers and the watch factor as well" - When Jude Bellingham chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Making a pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has become a trend among footballers and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has now weighed in on the debate.

During an interview with Dortmund’s official YouTube channel (via SI), the Englishman chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the midfielder, the Argentine has the edge over his bitter rival due to his ability to thrill spectators with his unbelievable skills.

"Messi for me, for sure. I just think he has a good mix of numbers and the watch factor as well. You can just watch him and be like, 'How does he do that.' Every time I watch him he does something and I think, 'He can't be human,' so I think I'd say Messi."

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain in an exclusive class in world football, it is worth noting that Jude Bellingham is also close to reaching the top of the game.

The midfielder has caught the eye with his brilliant performances since joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020. He was highly influential for the Bundesliga giants last season, recording six goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

So far this season, the Englishman contributed three goals for the BVB in nine games across all fronts. The Englishman has also attracted interest from multiple big clubs across Europe. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks.

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have entered the new season

Jude Bellingham's career is moving on an upward trajectory.

Following his slow start to life at PSG last term, Messi appears determined to put his naysayers in their place this season. The Argentine has been at an incredible level since the campaign kicked off, contributing five goals and eight assists for the Parisians in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has endured a slow start to the campaign following a summer that was filled with transfer-related distractions. The Portuguese finally scored his first goal of the season for Manchester United against Sheriff in the Europa League yesterday (September 15).

