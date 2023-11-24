“I just think it’s a matter of time” - Sergio Aguero makes honest admission about Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami

Sergio Aguero believes that Lionel Messi can still return to Barcelona. He thinks Messi's love for the club and the city could force him to head back to Camp Nou sometime in the future.

Speaking to AS, Aguero claimed that Barcelona were still a big part of Messi's life and he loved the club. He added that it could just be a matter of time before he makes the return and said:

"Leo always said that he loves Barcelona - very identified with the club and city. Sometimes I just think it’s a matter of time."

The former Manchester City star also spoke about the possible return earlier this year and said there was a 50% chance of a return when Messi's PSG contract expired. He said (via GOAL):

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi's return to Barcelona will come closer."

However, Lionel Messi ended up joining Inter Miami despite talks with Barcelona. The Argentine was unwilling to wait for the club to sort their financial crisis and Aguero claimed the Catalan side did not do enough to change his mind. He said:

"Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a LaLiga thing too and an economic situation, but Leo made the right decision not to wait until the last second like in 2021.”

Messi ended up helping Inter Miami win their first-ever silverware by taking them to Leagues Cup glory.

Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona, claims Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero claimed that Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona in 2021. He also revealed that the latter had the club's jersey with him all the time during the Copa America, hoping that they would renew his contract.

However, the Catalan side could not seal the deal despite an agreement, and the forward joined PSG. Aguero spoke about the move, saying (via Marca):

"During the Copa America Messi had the Barca jersey in his room. Every three day he (Messi) would tell me, I think they renewed my contract. You are going to have to take the photo of me with the jersey for the official announcement. And every time we were prepared they told him not yet."

Lionel Messi spent two seasons at PSG before leaving the club this summer. He had offers from Saudi Arabia and other European sides but decided to join Inter Miami.