“I just think it’s mental” – Midfielder linked with Manchester United and Liverpool stunned by his estimated value

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. The 26-year-old midfielder was recently stunned to learn that he is valued at £60 million in the football market.

However, the Leeds United star stated he won't complain if he is worth £60 million. Kalvin Phillips said:

"I just think it’s mental. But I’m not gonna say that I’m not worth £60m!"

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, Kalvin Phillips wants to stay at Leeds for the foreseeable future and is eager to sign a new contract. The midfielder is currently very happy at Elland Road and added:

"I just want to focus on getting back fit. But I speak to the owner regularly. I want a new contract. I’m very happy here."

Kalvin Phillips has been a vital member of Leeds United's rise from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa. The 26-year-old has made 226 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists along the way. Phillips made 15 appearances for Leeds this season before he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

His meteoric rise with Leeds has earned Phillips international recognition. The midfielder has won 19 caps for England and also represented the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

Liverpool and Manchester United could do with a new midfielder

Both Liverpool and Manchester United could do with a new midfielder in their squads. Liverpool saw midfield general Georginio Wijnaldum leave Anfield on a free transfer in the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds are yet to replace the Dutchman, who was integral to the way Liverpool play under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's current crop of midfielders, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, are all injury-prone, which hampers the Reds' options in the middle of the park.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will need to strengthen their midfield if Paul Pogba decides to leave in the near future. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and has shown no intention of penning a new deal with the Red Devils.

Kalvin Phillips could fulfill Manchester United's need for a defensively-minded central midfielder, which has been their weakness for quite some time. As things stand, the Red Devils rely on the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic for stability in the middle.

