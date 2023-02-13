"I just don't think they're the same team" – Jamie O'Hara makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has offered his prediction for Liverpool's Premier encounter against arch-rivals Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13).

The Reds are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league victory coming against Leicester City last December. They are 10th in the table with 29 points from 20 matches.

Everton, on the other hand, opened their chapter under new manager Sean Dyche with a surprise 1-0 win over leaders Arsenal last week. The Toffees are currently 18th with 18 points from 21 games so far.

Sean Dyche on looking ahead to his first Merseyside derby as Everton boss. "It's certainly a test. I know the history of the game. I'm looking forward to that."

During a recent interaction on talkSPORT, O'Hara was asked for his opinion on Monday's clash between Liverpool and Everton. He said:

"I fancy Everton. I just think Sean Dyche, it's another huge game for him, it's almost a free hit because people are not expecting them to get a result there and he might produce a bit of magic."

Sharing his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp's side, O'Hara added:

"Whether they win the game – they might draw the game – but I just can't see Liverpool winning. The way they are performing at the minute and how far they are off their usual levels... the tempo of their play has completely gone out of the side. They have just lost all confidence. I just don't think they're the same team anymore."

Jurgen Klopp hits back at questions when Liverpool are not in good form



"In our best periods, it's easy to have a press conference because you ask about players scoring, we have a laugh and it's nice. Some of you make massive things of what I say and it is not my intention."

Chris Sutton offers surprise prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Everton showdown

In his column for BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 victory for Everton against their struggling neighbors. He wrote:

"I have absolutely no idea whether Everton will sustain that level, while Liverpool have been so poor for so long now that we are at the stage where I am expecting them to play badly, rather than being surprised by it. Form normally goes out of the window in derby games, and their fans must be desperately hoping that is the case."

Predicting a goal-scoring home loss for the Reds, Sutton added:

"Everton were well organised and had hunger and desire against Arsenal, and they also carried a threat. I think they will play with the same intensity again. Jurgen Klopp's side will always be dangerous going forward too but, at this moment in time, based on Everton's last performance and Liverpool's performances over a long period of time, I have to back Sean Dyche's side this time – even at Anfield."

