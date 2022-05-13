"I just thought that it was the move that I wanted" - Harry Kewell explains why he snubbed Arsenal to join Liverpool

Former Leeds United attacker Harry Kewell was close to joining Arsenal in the summer of 2003 but ended up making a u-turn and switching to Liverpool instead.

12 years later, the Australian has finally opened up on the reason behind his decision to pick the Reds ahead of the Gunners.

Reflecting on the transfer, Harry Kewell admitted that he was tempted to join Arsenal but ended up choosing Liverpool because it was always his dream to play for the Merseysiders.

He also explained that a conversation with former Reds manager Gerard Houllier played a part.

He told Optus Sport in the “The Big Interview”:

"It was Houllier’s desire to sign me, what he wanted from me the way that he saw his team going and they did have some exciting players.

"I just thought that it was the move that I wanted. And I said 10 years earlier when I was 13 that I wanted to play for Liverpool one day."

Harry Kewell also opened up on why he parted ways with Leeds United in 2003, claiming that he had no other option than to leave as he wasn't offered a new contract by the club. He explained:

"There is always going to be speculation but I will say the truth. I had no choice, I didn't have a contract. So I don't know what people were implying or saying. But if a club doesn't offer you a contract then what can you do.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A wonderful curling shot at Elland Road back in 2004 Harry, Harry KewellA wonderful curling shot at Elland Road back in 2004 Harry, Harry Kewell 🎶A wonderful curling shot at Elland Road back in 2004 😍⚽ https://t.co/PG6qnZjHoe

"I have given good service to the club. You didn’t pay anything for me. You took a gamble. I have given you some good years, I have enjoyed it. You are not offering me a contract so I will fight for myself. And I had the final say."

Harry Kewell's Liverpool career in numbers

Kewell recalls 2003 transfer to Anfield

Harry Kewell joined Liverpool from Leeds United in a transfer worth worth €10 million in the summer of 2003. He ended up spending five years at Anfield before leaving for Turkish side Galatasaray in July 2008.

During his spell at the club, the Australian racked up 139 appearances across all competitions, recording 16 goals and 14 assists to his name, as per Transfermarkt.

He also won one Champions League title and one FA Cup during his time at Anfield.

