“I just want him to be more consistent” - William Gallas delivers honest verdict on ‘incredible’ Arsenal star

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has lavished praise on Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard but called for more consistency from the Norwegian midfielder.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a sure-shot starter under Mikel Arteta after joining the north London outfit from Real Madrid on a permanent €35 million deal in 2021.

Prior to this agreement, Odegaard spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with the Gunners, during which he bagged two goals and assists each. Overall, he's made 127 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 31 goals and assisting 18 across competitions.

This season, Odegaard has missed three games due to a hip injury but has racked up seven goals and three assists. Despite him contributing with goals from midfield, Gallas has called for consistency from the player.

He told French publication Gentside (via The Boot Room):

"When you have a player like Martin Odegaard, who, for me, is a maestro midfielder and a player who can change games, it’s easier (to succeed). Against Brighton, he was amazing to watch. He was incredible. I just want him to be more consistent."

In his side's 2-0 win against Brighton on December 17, Odegaard recorded an impressive 93% passing accuracy, made four key passes, and completed four of his five attempted dribbles.

“If he is until the end of the season, the team will cause problems to their opponents in big games," Gallas added.

Up next for league-leaders Arsenal (39 points) is a top-of-the-table clash against second-placed Liverpool (38 points) on Saturday (December 23).

Pundit says Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is not captain material

Martin Odegaard (via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes Martin Odegaard is not captain material. After spending a year and a half at the Emirates, the Norwegian was announced as club captain in the summer of 2022.

Admitting that the left-footed Arsenal star is a wonderful footballer, Collymore said about the midfielder (via One Football):

"While I think he’s a phenomenal footballer; he’s incredibly technical and easily one of the best midfielders in the country, I am not 100 per cent sure he is captain material."

The pundit named former West Ham United skipper Declan Rice as a potential candidate for the armband in the future. Rice moved to north London this summer from the Hammers for a reported £105 million.

"Declan Rice may be the one in the future", he added.

The England international has hit the ground running, scoring three goals and two assists from 25 appearances across competitions. Rice is an imposing presence in Arsenal's midfield and has picked up just one yellow card this season, a testament to his discipline.