“I just want to give the haters a message” - Rio Ferdinand calls out Arsenal with strong demand after Noni Madueke shines vs Forest

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said that Arsenal attacker Noni Madueke has made a compelling statement in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka.

Madueke, 23, dazzled in the Gunners' right wing in their thumping 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend. Although he didn't provide a goal contribution, the Englishman was a thorn in Forest's flesh all game, delivering a 'Man of the Match' performance.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via the Metro):

"I just want to give the haters, the naysayers who were hammering Madueke (a message). The starboy Saka is out and Madueke has gone over to that right-hand side and said ‘guys I’m going to give you something a bit different, there’s a different sauce coming, but I’m going to show you something’.

"He’s delivered in a game, and Arsenal fans are now salivating over him and saying they love him. He’s our saviour. Those fans need to come out now, those naysayers and negative guys need to come out now and say sorry."

Going back to the game, Martin Zubimendi struck in each half - either side of fellow summer arrival Viktor Gyokeres - as the Gunners bounced back from a 1-0 loss at leaders Liverpool to remain second in the fledgling standings.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have little time to celebrate their weekend win over Nottingham Forest, as they are away at Athletic Club next on Tuesday (September 16) for their UEFA Champions League opener. This will be the two clubs' first competitive meeting.

Mikel Arteta's men had a sparkling run to the semi-finals last year - eliminating holders Real Madrid in the last-eight - before losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. It was their deepest run in the European competition in nearly two decades.

Arteta said about his team's Champions League hopes this season (as per the BBC):

"That's the aim in the beginning (to win the competition), but we all know it's going to be a really long journey. The margins in this competition are very small, and you have to be at your very best from day one to give yourself the best chance."

The Gunners are looking to become the first side to win six straight games against Spanish opposition. Meanwhile, Athletic are returning to the Champions League after an 10-year absence.

