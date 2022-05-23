"I just want you to know" - Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sends heartfelt message to fans after playing final game for the club

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent a heartfelt message to fans after making his final appearance for the club on Sunday, May 22.

Ralf Rangnick's side slumped to a facile 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the last Premier League matchday of the season.

The Uruguayan's contract with the Red Devils is up in June and he's moving on as a free agent following a disappointing campaign.

He netted only twice this season, as injuries kept him off the field for an extended period of time, and failed to add to his paltry tally yesterday.

An injury to Cristiano Ronaldo opened up a chance for him to return to the starting XI but Cavani turned in a poor display, making the fewest touches of any outfield player in the match with 31.

After the game, though, he sent a heartfelt goodbye message to Manchester United's supporters on social media, accompanied by a video of him waving to the fans inside the stadium.

He wrote on Instagram (via United In Focus):

“I would have several things to say to you, but I just want you to know that I wish you all the best in what’s to come…”

Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer from PSG in 2020 on a one-year contract, and struck 17 goals in all competitions as the club extended his stay by another year.

However, it turned out to be a waste of time and money as the Uruguayan struggled with injuries, while Ronaldo's arrival certainly pushed him behind in the pecking order too.

The former Napoli and PSG striker recently told ESPN Brasil that he wouldn't have remained at Old Trafford had he known in advance that the Portuguese ace would be returning.

A return to South America was on the cards for him but it was later revealed that a move to La Liga will be Cavani's priority.

Manchester United desperately need to sign a new striker

Manchester United struck only 57 goals from 38 league games this season, with almost half of them coming from just two players - Ronaldo (18) and Bruno Fernandes (10).

A new striker will be on the top of their wishlist for the summer as the Red Devils clearly need a new goalscoring talisman to lead the line for them.

Ronaldo has shown what he's capable of, even at this age, but he wasn't consistent enough, and at 37, they shouldn't expect too much from him either.

