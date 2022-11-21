"I just want to be at Liverpool for the rest of my life" – Reds star makes emphatic claim on future

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has asserted that he wants to remain at Anfield for the rest of his professional career.

Elliott, 19, is considered to be one of the best talents in the Premier League due to his promising start to his career. Since arriving from Fulham for an initial fee of £1.5 million in 2019, he has grown by leaps and bounds in his role as a right-sided advanced playmaker.

A technical dribbler with an eye for a pass, Elliott shot to prominence following a fruitful loan spell at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers during the 2020-21 season. After recovering from a long-term ankle injury, he has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Merseyside outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy the best bits from Harvey Elliott during August and September, after he scooped the Standout displays and a stunning first Premier League goalEnjoy the best bits from Harvey Elliott during August and September, after he scooped the @StanChart Player of the Month award Standout displays and a stunning first Premier League goal 🙌Enjoy the best bits from Harvey Elliott during August and September, after he scooped the @StanChart Player of the Month award 💎 https://t.co/dM6YZ5PUJo

Speaking to LFCTV, Elliott expressed his love for Liverpool and revealed that he envisions himself as a future coach at the club:

"[I want] to stay here for the rest of my career. Whether that is as a player, or a coach, or whatever it is – a mentor to the younger ones. I just want to be at Liverpool for the rest of my life. It feels like home now all of my family have moved up with me."

Sharing his thoughts about the Reds, Elliott continued:

"To be able to come and see Anfield, drive past it every single day, and to go to the training ground and to be in and around these world-class players – I mean, for me, there is no better place to be than here. To stay here for the rest of my career is one thing. Then it's making sure we win, or achieve, as many things as we can."

Elliott, who is currently relishing his time off during the 2022 World Cup break, has three goals and one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harvey Elliott is Liverpool's first teenager to score in back-to-back Champions League matches 🥶 Harvey Elliott is Liverpool's first teenager to score in back-to-back Champions League matches 🥶👏 https://t.co/mmhQ24COYL

Liverpool set to monitor Premier League midfielder at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool have identified West Ham United captain Declan Rice as a transfer target for next summer. The club are currently monitoring his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to assess his attitude in high-pressure clashes against top sides (via Football Insider).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the England international, who started his team's recent 6-2 group-stage win over Iran.

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 215 games across all competitions for the Hammers.

The Reds are also keeping tabs on Rice's England teammate, Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been on their radar since the start of the summer transfer window.

