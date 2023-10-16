"I have to keep this promise" - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr reveals the club he promised his father he would join before ending his career

Vinicius Jr recently opened up in a candid interview with France Football, shedding light on his upbringing, his journey at Real Madrid, and his heartfelt promise to his father.

The 23-year-old forward, who has rapidly become one of the most promising talents in world football, was asked about the possibility of retiring at Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr's response was laced with emotional significance.

He said via Managing Madrid:

"I think I could stay here my entire career, but the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father that I would return one day. I have to keep this promise.''

The promise to return to Flamengo, the Brazilian club where he began his football journey, reflects the deep-rooted connection between Vinicius Jr and his family. It's a touching testament to his loyalty and respect for his father's wishes and his first professional club.

Vinicius Jr scored ten goals and had four assists in 49 appearances for the Brazilian club before moving to Madrid.

Reflecting on his growth at Real Madrid, Vinicius expressed gratitude for his journey, evolving from a young boy in Brazil to a star at one of the world's most prestigious football clubs. He also emphasized his continual hunger for learning and development despite the fame and success he's achieved.

Vinicius Jr has already achieved considerable success with 62 goals and 65 assists in 235 appearances for Real Madrid. His trophy cabinet includes a Champions League title, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, and a UEFA Super Cup.

While he is enjoying his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, it will be interesting to see if and when Vinicius will return home to play for his boyhood club, which he admires so dearly.

Vinicius Jr describes his special bond with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: "Like Father and Son"

The Real Madrid star has opened up about his close relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti, likening it to that of a father and son. In a recent interview, the Brazilian forward revealed how Ancelotti plays a crucial role in his development both on and off the field.

Vinicius Jr spoke about how Ancelotti offers guidance, support, and discipline when needed. The Madrid boss has helped him face challenging moments and always encourages him to stay composed.

The 23-year-old also said that Ancelotti is not hesitant to provide constructive criticism when necessary to ensure his players continue growing. Responding to a question about his relation with Ancelotti, Vinicus responded via Manging Madrid:

“Like father and son. He tells us about everything. Thanks to him I better faced moments for which I was not particularly prepared. He always pushes me and wants me to keep a cool head. Well, when the time comes to tell me off, he doesn’t hold back either.''

Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid will next travel to Sevilla for a La Liga clash on Saturday, October 21.