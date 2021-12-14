"I would kick him up the backside" - Danny Murphy urges Mikel Arteta to axe 'disrespectful' Aubameyang as Arsenal captain

Danny Murphy has urged Arsenal to take the captaincy off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his latest disciplinary breach. The former Liverpool midfielder claims Mikel Arteta needs to show he is in charge and make the big decision.

Arsenal were without Aubameyang this weekend in their 3-0 win over Southampton. Arteta confirmed it was a suspension for their club captain but did not reveal if it was a one-match ban or more.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach."



Mikel Arteta explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today 🗣 "Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach."Mikel Arteta explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today https://t.co/Je1cIvm5oA

Murphy was on talkSPORT yesterday when he sent a message to Arsenal management and Arteta. He wants the club to show they are serious about these breaches and strip Aubameyang off the captaincy.

Murphy said:

"I think if Arteta is backed by the hierarchy to run the club and the players how he wants, then yeah I would take the captaincy off him. You can't have your captain setting this example time and time again, there's no grey area with that. You want a captain who leads by examples and does the right things 100 per cent of the time.

"His performances on the pitch means you don't have to give him dispensation because he has not been playing well enough to deserve that. He's done a lot for Arsenal, I think the majority of his career there has been superb and deserves some credit for that.

"When you break the rule second and third time, all of a sudden you're disrespecting the other players, never mind the manager. I would take the captaincy off him, I would kick him up the backside, whatever fine you can give him, give him. Really nail him to a mast and then see if you get a reaction that way and, if not, off you go."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal coming to an end?

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Let's talk about the game, thank you so much."



Mikel Arteta refuses to answer whether Aubameyang will feature against West Ham or if he will be stripped of his captaincy 🗣 "Let's talk about the game, thank you so much." Mikel Arteta refuses to answer whether Aubameyang will feature against West Ham or if he will be stripped of his captaincy https://t.co/wNjISdQkFA

Arsenal fans worldwide were urging Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract last year, but things have now changed. The Gabon striker's form has dipped and he has been a shadow of himself since he penned the new deal.

There are rumors of Arsenal selling Aubameyang and Lacazette soon, with reports linking them with a stunning move for Fiorentina's Dušan Vlahović.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will stay at Arsenal this summer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar