"I am not a kid anymore" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus slams Everton star for "talking s***" during pre-season friendly

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has hit out at Everton defender Yerry Mina for trying to rattle him during a pre-season friendly in Baltimore on Sunday, July 17.

Jesus became Arsenal's fourth summer signing earlier this month, joining the Gunners from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million. He penned a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium and is expected to be the first-team starter over Eddie Nketiah for Mikel Arteta's side.

Since his arrival on the red-and-white side of London, the 25-year-old has impressed fans and pundits alike. He has scored three goals in two matches against Nurnberg and Everton this month.

During their match against the Toffees, the Brazilian got into a spat with Mina, who gestured angrily towards him and said something.

Speaking to TNT Sports (via Daily Star), Jesus opened up about his battle with Mina. He said:

"You know what, I have played with Mina before in Palmeiras. We were so close to each other. Then, after, I don't know why he started to attack me to do something like this [pointing] on my chest and then talking s***."

He added:

"I don't know why. I don't know the reason for him to do this. I am not a kid any more and I [went] straight to him as well. After, we [carried] on the game and that's all."

Explaining the rationale behind the summer move to the Emirates, Jesus added:

"I always like projects in my life, I like to do things not only thinking about today, but thinking about the long term. I came here not to stay one or two seasons, but to stay five. So that's my thought."

He continued:

"That's why I chose to come to Arsenal, a very big club in England, where they have a very beautiful history, and who unfortunately is dormant a little bit. Coming to a club that haven't won a league for a long time and that has been improving every year. I have this challenge of winning."

Arsenal will open their 2022-23 Premier League season away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5. Before that, however, they will take on Chelsea and Sevilla in two friendlies on July 23 and July 30 respectively.

Arsenal monitoring Lyon's Moussa Dembele

According to Media Foot (via Football.London), Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

Dembele, who is in the final year of his contract at the Groupama Stadium, turned heads with his clinical performances last season. He registered 22 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for Lyon.

They will, however, need to beat Manchester United for the 26-year-old striker's signature.

