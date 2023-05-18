"I knew the fans would appreciate the mentality" - Bruno Fernandes heaps praises on Manchester United teammate's impact

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently heaped praise on his teammate Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine central defender has been a mainstay at the heart of the Red Devils' defense since his £46.8 million summer move from Ajax.

Martinez has made 45 appearances for the Red Devils this season, helping the team keep 20 clean sheets across competitions. Speaking about the Martinez's impact, Fernandes said:

"I knew the fans would appreciate the mentality of Licha [Martinez]. Fans like people who want it, who fight, who leave everything on the pitch and that's what Licha (Lisandro Martinez) does."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Bruno Fernandes: "I knew the fans would appreciate the mentality of Licha [Martinez]. Fans like people who want it, who fight, who leave everything on the pitch and that's what Licha does." Bruno Fernandes: "I knew the fans would appreciate the mentality of Licha [Martinez]. Fans like people who want it, who fight, who leave everything on the pitch and that's what Licha does." #MUFC 🚨🇦🇷 Bruno Fernandes: "I knew the fans would appreciate the mentality of Licha [Martinez]. Fans like people who want it, who fight, who leave everything on the pitch and that's what Licha does." #MUFC https://t.co/oBroiBqCFH

Martinez's ruthless playing style is aptly described by his moniker, 'The Butcher'. The player's performances have been very impressive and Manchester United are looking to reward him with a new contract.

While his current deal runs out at the end of the 2026-27 season, the Red Devils are looking to extend it and offer him improved terms as well. Martinez was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a metatarsal injury against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals first leg clash on April 13.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have often partnered with Raphael Varane in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's absence.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has opted out of Argentina's summer tour

Argentina are set to travel to Asia to take on China and Indonesia in two international friendlies in June. Martinez was a part of Argentina's World Cup winning squad in Qatar last year.

Lisandro Martinez, however, has opted out of those games as he is prioritizing his fitness. The central defender is keen to be 100% fit for Manchester United and his national team at the start of the next season.

While Martinez's absence is a big miss for Lionel Scaloni's team, La Albiceleste have the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero in their ranks. It will be interesting to see how Scaloni lines his team up in the United star's absence.

Poll : 0 votes