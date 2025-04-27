"I knew we was gonna win the league for a long time to be honest!" - Arne Slot makes claim as Liverpool win 2024-25 PL title

Arne Slot has etched his name into the history books after leading Liverpool to the 2024-25 Premier League glory after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 27) in his first season at the Merseyside club. The Reds won the trophy in style, putting Spurs to the sword 5-1 at Anfield.

Speaking moments after clinching his first title with the Merseyside club, Slot made bold claims, insisting that he knew he was going to win the Premier League title. The Dutchman said (via The Anfield Talk):

“I knew we was gonna win the league for a long time to be honest!”

Slot took up the role of head coach at Anfield in June 2024 after Jurgen Klopp stepped down from the position at the end of the 2023-24 season. The former Feyenoord manager quickly built on his predecessor’s foundation from the very beginning.

As the season progressed, it became evident that Liverpool was a force to be reckoned with. Their stay at the top of the table this season was a rollercoaster.

An Arne Slot-led Liverpool first found itself at the summit of the Premier League table this season after matchday 6 after then-leaders Manchester City dropped points.

They lost the coveted position after matchday 9 after dropping points against Arsenal (2-2). They were back in the first position after matchday 10 and have since remained rooted at the table’s summit since that time until today, when they were confirmed champions.

With Liverpool being crowned champions, Arne Slot became the third youngest coach to lead a side to the Premier League title after Jose Mourinho (with Chelsea) and Kenny Dalglish (with Blackburn). He also became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

"That is something we are definitely going to try’’ – Arne Slot on trying to win the Premier League again with Liverpool next season

Arne Slot welcomed the idea of trying to win another Premier League title with Liverpool next season after they were confirmed champions for the 2024-25 campaign on Sunday.

Only three teams have won consecutive Premier League titles in the Premier League era – Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

When Slot was asked about winning another league title next season, he told BBC Match of the Day:

"That is something we are definitely going to try. But first we are going to enjoy the last few games."

When he was asked about becoming the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League, he said:

"It is very special because we have had some great managers, especially at a club like this."

The Reds have now won the Premier League twice after their 5-1 win over Spurs. They won the first one in the 2019-20 season.

