Portuguese midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes has expressed his gratitude for being bestowed with Manchester United's coveted captain's armband. As the players were captured on video during their training session in the United States, Fernandes expressed his happiness.

"Thank you guys, I knew you guys were waiting."

The decision to appoint Fernandes as the new captain comes as a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership both on and off the pitch. During the previous season, he demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication, captaining the team in 42 out of 63 matches.

Notably, he led Manchester United in both cup finals, leaving an indelible mark as a charismatic and influential figure in the squad.

The reshuffling of the captaincy was inevitable following Harry Maguire's demotion to fifth-choice centre-back. As the English defender's role shifted, the weight of responsibility was placed firmly on Fernandes' shoulders, a decision supported by manager Erik ten Hag.

The official club statement hailed the Portuguese midfielder's leadership prowess and confirmed that he would now lead the team permanently.

Fernandes' on-field brilliance has been remarkable since joining Manchester United in 2020. With an astonishing record of 64 goals and 54 assists in just 185 games, he has proven to be the driving force behind the team's success.

As captain, Fernandes is expected to continue raising the bar for the entire squad, pushing them to maintain the highest standards on and off the pitch. With the 2023-24 season on the horizon, the midfield maestro's leadership will be critical in guiding Manchester United towards success in domestic and international competitions.

United fans eagerly anticipate Fernandes' official captaincy debut, set to take place on Saturday night in their pre-season match against Arsenal in the United States. With the midfield magician leading the way, there is a renewed sense of optimism and determination among the players and supporters alike.

Raphael Varane lauds Erik ten Hag's bravery in appointing Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's new captain

Manchester United's recent decision to appoint Bruno Fernandes as the club's captain has received resounding approval from star defender Raphael Varane.

With Harry Maguire being demoted to fifth-choice centre-back, the move was anticipated, and Varane lauded manager Erik ten Hag's bravery in making such a significant decision. Speaking to ESPN, he said:

"He wants a team with character, and he's the leader, so he has to show it himself. He's not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility."

Varane believes this exemplifies the manager's determination and sets a clear path for the team's success, fostering a strong connection with the players.

As Fernandes takes on the mantle of Manchester United's captaincy, all eyes are on his leadership and the team's collective character. The Red Devils are aiming for glory in the upcoming season. It's going to be a major test.