"I knew that I was right" - Jose Mourinho hoping Manchester United will reclaim glory days

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he hopes Manchester United can turn things around under Erik ten Hag. The former Red Devils manager has been proven right about what goes on behind the scenes at the club.

Mourinho had claimed that finishing second with Manchester United in the Premier League was one of the biggest achievements of his managerial career. The Portuguese said the club was not well-run, claiming there were too many issues at Old Trafford.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Jose Mourinho will turn 60 next January. But there is a familiar glint in his eye as he prepares to lead AS Roma to the UEFA Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday evening. dlvr.it/SR0YcF Jose Mourinho will turn 60 next January. But there is a familiar glint in his eye as he prepares to lead AS Roma to the UEFA Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday evening. dlvr.it/SR0YcF

Manchester United eventually sacked Mourinho, but the former manager is hoping for the club's best. Speaking to BT Sport ahead of AS Roma's Europa Conference League final, the Portuguese said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Of course my English connection is Chelsea, that's the way I'm seen, as a Chelsea man. Two periods at Chelsea, six years. But Man United, the fans are special. There is lots of good people inside the club, it's not like I'm happy to be right. I'm not happy to be right, I'll like to be wrong. But I knew that I was right. The first thing you have to change when things are not going right is the mentality and the organisation. And it was not coming. I knew that for me to leave was not going to resolve the situation. I knew that, unfortunately. I wish them the best, honestly, I wish them the best and hopefully they make it."

What did Jose Mourinho say about Manchester United?

Jose Mourinho claimed it was his biggest achievement to finish second with Manchester United in the Premier League.

AS México @ASMexico



Con José Mourinho como DT, el cuadro 'Red Devil' venció 0-2 al Ajax en la Final de la Europa League. En esa misma temporada ganaron la Community Shield y la Copa de la Liga Se cumplen 5 años del último título del Manchester UnitedCon José Mourinho como DT, el cuadro 'Red Devil' venció 0-2 al Ajax en la Final de la Europa League. En esa misma temporada ganaron la Community Shield y la Copa de la Liga Se cumplen 5 años del último título del Manchester United ⚽🏆🔥Con José Mourinho como DT, el cuadro 'Red Devil' venció 0-2 al Ajax en la Final de la Europa League. En esa misma temporada ganaron la Community Shield y la Copa de la Liga 🔴👀🔙 https://t.co/OYoGkmanBw

The former manager was famously quoted as saying:

"If I tell you, for example, that I consider one of the best jobs of my career was to finish second with Man United in the Premier League, you will say, 'this guy is crazy,'. 'He won 25 titles, and he is saying that a second position was one of his best achievements?' I keep saying this because people don't know what is going on behind the scenes."

Mourinho has been proven right with the way the Red Devils have performed in recent seasons. The Europa League title under him in 2017 was the club's last silverware.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava