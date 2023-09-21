"I knew this was the place I wanted to be" - Former Arsenal star reveals reason for leaving Gunners and joining PL rivals instead

Matt Turner recently explained how Steve Cooper persuaded him to leave Arsenal to join Nottingham Forest this summer.

The USMNT goalkeeper made a name for himself for the New England Revolution for six years between 2016 and 2022 before joining Arsenal in June 2022 for $6 million.

The 29-year-old was the Gunners backup shot-stopper during the 2022-23 season behind Aaron Ramsdale, keeping four clean sheets in seven appearances across all competitions. However, Turner was keen on regular football and ended up joining Nottingham Forest for £10 million this summer.

Turner spoke to The Athletic, explaining the role Forest head coach Steve Cooper played in facilitating the transfer. He said (via GOAL):

“I asked a lot of questions about what they saw in me; about why they felt I was a good fit here. Those conversations ticked every box when it came to what I wanted to hear. My wife was listening in and, when we finished the call, she gave me the nod of approval. She could see it in my face and I felt good about it. Even when other teams came in, I had tunnel vision. I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

Touching on Cooper's management style, Turner continued:

“I love the way he relates to players. He gets in on the conversations in the changing room. He is just a ‘tells you like it is’ manager, which is really refreshing for a lot of guys."

“You know what you are going to get with him. You can see his adaptability from game to game, along with his willingness to trust players. They are all really good qualities. He has done an excellent job. It is not just the way the players respect him, you can see it from the fans as well."

Turner has made six appearances for Nottingham Forest this season across competitions so far, keeping one clean sheet.

How have Arsenal fared so far this season?

Arsenal had a stellar 2022-23 season, finishing second in the Premier League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in nearly seven years. Let's take a look at how they have fared so far this season.

The Gunners have made a solid start to the 2023-24 Premier League and are currently fourth with 13 points, two behind league leaders Manchester City. Mikel Arteta and Co. have won four games and drawn one and will be aiming to continue their good form against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 24.

Moreover, Arsenal have also made a good start to the Champions League group stage. They dispatched PSV Eindhoven 4-0 last night (September 20) in convincing fashion and are currently leading Group B which features PSV, Sevilla, and Lens.