"I knew straight away this was a fantastic signing" - Cesc Fabregas on Arsenal star's impact at the club following summer transfer

Cesc Fabregas has talked up Declan Rice's impact at Arsenal by insisting the English midfielder was what the Gunners needed.

Rice, 25, arrived at the Emirates Stadium from West Ham United last summer in a club record £105 million deal. He's been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's midfield, registering six goals and seven assists in 43 games across competitions.

Fabregas is arguably one of Arsenal's greatest-ever midfielders and spent seven years playing for their senior team. The Spaniard gave a glowing verdict of Rice and hailed his abilities and character in an interview with London Evening Standard:

"For me, he was already a proven player. You could see for two, three years that he was ready to jump into a big club. It's all about his quality, but also his personality. I knew straight away this was a fantastic signing. This was exactly what Arsenal needed."

Rice has helped his side in their pursuit of Premier League glory and they sit top of the table with seven games left. He's put in several man-of-the-match performances including in a 4-3 win against Luton Town where he scored a 90+7th minute winner (December 5).

The former West Ham captain has also excelled on international duty with England and is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's teamsheet. He's earned 50 caps and scored three goals while appearing at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabregas claims Arsenal have become one of the best teams in Europe

Mikel Arteta has masterminded the Gunners' rise.

Arteta has done a fine job transforming the Gunners back into Premier League title challengers. The Spanish coach has also led his troops to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010.

Fabregas spoke glowingly of his former club and gave an insight into how they're perceived across Europe. He said (via the source above):

"They are on the right way, 100 per cent they are getting there, 100 per cent they are now Arsenal. You go around Europe, you speak to coaches, top teams, fans and they will all say that Arsenal are one of the best teams to watch and compete."

The Gunners are in blistering form and haven't suffered defeat since December. Arteta's men lead second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League title race on goal difference (9). They're level at 2-2 against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals with the second leg at the Allianz Arena (April 17).

Arteta has got the best out of players such as Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have forged one of Europe's more impressive defensive partnerships and goalkeeper David Raya has won over critics.

