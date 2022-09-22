“I knew what he wanted without speaking to him” – Paul Scholes opens up on special relationship with ex-Manchester United teammate 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has opened up on his special relationship with former teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Both players are regarded as legends at Old Trafford and played alongside each other under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

While recalling his illustrious career at Manchester United, Paul Scholes shed light on his chemistry with former Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. The now-PSV Eindhoven manager spent five glorious years at Manchester United between 2001 and 2006.

During his time at the club, Van Nistelrooy scored a total of 150 goals and provided 25 assists in 219 games for the Red Devils. The Dutchman won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one FA Community Shield during his five-year spell at Manchester United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy also won the Premier League 'Golden Boot' on one occasion in the 2002-03 season after scoring 25 league goals in 34 games.

Scholes has claimed that he shared a telepahtic relationship with the Dutchman on the pitch. The former England international has insisted that he knew what Van Nistelrooy wanted from him when he played in the number ten role.

Scholes told The Overlap (via the Mirror):

“I loved playing with Ruud. Because I knew what he wanted without speaking to him."

"I just knew what he wanted. At that time I was playing No. 10 I wasn't playing in midfield. Football's all about having relationships with people. I don't think you see a lot of that these days.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Paul Scholes are both remembered fondly by Manchester United fans

Despite having plenty of talented strikers following Van Nistelrooy's departure, the Dutchman still holds a special place in the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

The now-PSV manager boasted an extraordinary goalscoring instinct and used to be an elite finisher. He was successful at every club he played for, including Real Madrid and PSV.

Meanwhile, Scholes will forever remain the darling of the United fans due to his contributions to the club. The Englishman spent his entire career at his boyhood club and even came out of retirement to help his side win the Premier League in 2012.

Scholes is one of the best midfielders of the modern era and one of the greatest players England has ever produced.

During his long, illustrious career with the Red Devils, Scholes made a total of 714 appearances for the club, scoring 153 goals and providing 75 assists. The midfielder won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and three FA Cups with United.

