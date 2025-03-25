"I know how badly told stories can harm us" - Ronaldo apologizes to Neymar Jr for comments about Brazil star's relationship with CBF chief

Ronaldo Nazario has apologized to Neymar Jr for his comments about the Brazilian star's relationship with the president of the Confederation of Brazilian Football. The two-time World Cup winner had previously claimed that Neymar does not have a good relationship with the Brazilian football supremo.

In a recent statement via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the former Real Madrid striker apologized for his statement. He wrote (via GOAL):

"I would like to apologize to @neymarjr for having spoken about his relationship with the president of the CBF. As a former player, I know how badly told stories can harm us. I also know how much his talent can make a difference in the Brazilian National Team. That's why I support him!"

Previously on the Charla podcast, Ronaldo had said (via GOAL):

"As far as I know, Neymar doesn't get along with Ednaldo. He accuses Ednaldo of having injured his cruciate ligament in Cuiaba because of the unevenness of the pitch. That's what I heard, I don't know if it's true. But it's possible."

The Brazilian legend recently left the race for the CBF Presidency. After suffering an injury-blighted spell with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Neymar Jr will be hoping to feature for the South American giants in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Ronaldo tips Neymar Jr to play at the 2026 World Cup

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has tipped Neymar Jr to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The 33-year-old is yet to claim significant silverware with his country despite his achievements with the nation.

In a recent discussion on the Charla podcast, Ronaldo stated that Neymar will have to make sacrifices to feature at the World Cup. He said (via GOAL):

"I believe [Neymar will be at the next World Cup]. Neymar has a wonderful talent, but he will have to sacrifice himself. It depends only on him. It's a sacrifice that's worth it. The World Cup is one year away. If he gets there at a good level, we have a good chance. But he's going to have to sacrifice. He's going to have to eat, train and sleep."

Ronaldo led Brazil to their last World Cup triumph in the tournament held in South Korea and Japan in 2002. Neymar Jr, the South American nation's record goal scorer, will be keen to end his nation's 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy.

