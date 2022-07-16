“I know this is a big one for the fans” – Bruno Fernandes reveals his favorite away fixture for Manchester United in Premier League 

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has revealed that playing against Leeds United at Elland Road is his favorite Premier League fixture away from home.

The Portuguese is currently in Australia with the rest of the Red Devils squad for their pre-season campaign following a brief stop in Bangkok, Thailand. Erik ten Hag's tenure got off to a flyer with a stunning 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool before a 4-1 shellacking of Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace next week, Fernandes joined teammates Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay at a launch event.

Manchester United unveiled their away jersey for the 2022-23 season, which the four players donned at the event.

The stars were quizzed on various issues, including their favorite top-flight fixture on the road, to which Fernandes gave an interesting answer.

He picked Leeds as the side he most enjoys playing against away from home in the Premier League, saying (via Stretty News):

“I know this is a big one for the fans and I have scored loads of goals against them. So Leeds."

The 27-year-old has netted six goals against the Peacocks in six games, including an opening day hat-trick in the Premier League last year. Considering this, it's understandable to see why he chose the Yorkshire outfit, although just one of his six goals came at Elland Road.

Manchester United and Leeds United share one of the oldest rivalries in England, nicknamed the Roses rivalry.

Fernandes has found the net against some of their other rivals such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Bruno Fernandes scores a hat-trick against Leeds United. Bruno Fernandes scores a hat-trick against Leeds United.

However, against no other team in his career, the former Sporting CP forward has struck more than Leeds.

Leeds managed to remain in the first division after narrowly escaping relegation last season and Fernandes will surely aim to bag a few more in the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United flying in the pre-season

Manchester United have started their pre-season campaign on a bright note, scoring eight goals in two games and conceding just one. Although these are only friendly games, Ten Hag's side have shown real intent, approaching both their matches so far with seriousness.

The early signs of the Ten Hag era look good, but translating these performances into the actual season is a different ballgame altogether.

Manchester United's Premier League season begins on August 7 against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils will hope to carry their pre-season form into the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far