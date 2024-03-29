"I don't know where it came from" - PL manager shuts down rumours linking him with Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neill has distanced himself from rumours linking him to the Manchester United job.

Erik ten Hag has had a difficult sophomore season at Old Trafford after finishing in the top three, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the FA Cup final. The Red Devils have had a whopping 16 defeats across competitions, including 11 in the league, where they face a challenge to finish in the top-four.

They have reached the FA Cup semifinals - where they play Coventry City - so Ten Hag's job is not under immediate threat. However, unless he wins the cup competition or returns to the Champions League, things could change, with new minority owners INEOS looking to rejig things at the club,

One of the reported options is Wolves boss O'Neill, but he has dismissed such reports, saying (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“Coaching role at Man United? No truth. I don't know where it came from. It’s an honour to be linked with Man Utd even though there is no truth in it. … it’s one of the biggest clubs in world football, it’s an honour. But I love it here at Wolves. I am a head coach, and I am always going to be a head coach”.

The Red Devils trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points but have a game in hand.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a difficult campaign, failing to build on their progress in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge.

They bowed out of Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League, while their EFL Cup title defence ended early. However, they have fared well in the FA Cup.

Before their cup semifinal, though, they return to action this weekend in the Premier League where they take on Brentford (March 30) away. Ten Hag's side won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford in October, thanks to a Scott McTominay stoppage-time brace.