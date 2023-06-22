"I don't know if she has a clear conscience and sleeps well at night, but I forgive her" - Dani Alves on his alleged sexual assault victim 

Dani Alves is currently in jail for alleged sexual assault. This is the result of an incident that took place on December 21, 2022.

The full-back, who played for Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and more during his career, gave an interview to journalist Mayka Navarro. Alves said, talking about his alleged victim (via Record Portugal):

"I don't know if she has a clear conscience and if she sleeps well at night, but I forgive her. I decided to give this interview, the first one I've given since I've been here [in prison], so that people know what I think. Get to know the story based on what I experienced that morning and in that bathroom."

Dani Alves further said that he learned about the complaint against him the following day. When he left the nightclub in Barcelona, nobody uttered a word to him, according to the Brazilian. Speaking more on the incident, he said:

"I left, I got home. I took a shower, because my wife was already asleep and I was ashamed of having been unfaithful. I soaped myself in anger and went to sleep in another bed. I returned to Mexico two days later to play, and a media outlet published that a young woman accused me of sexual assault. I called my lawyer and she consulted the police and assured me that there was no complaint and that I could travel and leave Spain in complete peace of mind. That I left."

Dani Alves has had pleas for bail denied on multiple occasions

Dani Alves has already pleaded for bail several times. However, his request was turned down by the court. The judge is afraid that Alves might flee to Brazil if allowed to leave the jail on bail.

Speaking about his time in jail, Alves said:

"I appeal to his [the victim's] conscience. There was not a single night when I slept well. Not one. But I have a clear conscience. I have never intentionally hurt anyone. And her, not that night either."

Alves' wife Joana Sanz also announced that she had split up with the Brazilian to start a new chapter in her life. Sanz, though, has showed her support for the player on multiple occasions.

Dani Alves last played professionally for Liga MX side UNAM. However, he has reportedly participated in prison football during his time in the prison. But he would certainly look forward to being a free man again, if possible.

