"I know Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay but" - Gary Neville identifies 4 signings Manchester United need to make this summer

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville believes the club needs to sign a centre-forward this summer, even with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay. He addressed it as one of the four areas to strengthen for the Red Devils.

Neville also opined that the club needs to strengthen their midfield and full-back areas and also sign a wide player. He stated on the club's official website:

“We know the areas they absolutely need to actually strengthen. Central midfield is an absolute necessity. An absolute necessity. Manchester United need midfield players."

The Red Devils are set to lose the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard this summer. Matic decided to leave the club while the other three players' contracts with Manchester United are set to expire this month.

Neville then added that United should sign a new centre-forward even with Ronaldo staying. Edinson Cavani will leave the club with his contract expiring this summer. Meanwhile, there has been uncertainty around Anthony Martial's future as well. This leaves Ronaldo as the only recognised striker at the club.

Neville said:

“They also need a centre-forward. I know Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay and he’s an absolutely brilliant performer, but they need a centre-forward. Centre-forward is a must."

The former Manchester United defender finished off by stating that they need to sign full-backs and a wide player as well. He said:

“I think there’ll need to be a wide player, just to beef up the squad, and I think full-backs are absolutely critical in the modern game. [There are] four full-backs there, it’ll be interesting to see which two, three or four of those are liked.”

Marcus Rashford scored just four goals and two assists in 25 Premier League appearances last season. Meanwhile, new signing Jadon Sancho scored three and assisted as many in 29 league appearances.

In the full-back department, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot all failed to impress.

Manchester United interested in signing goalscoring machine to join Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Sun, Manchester United are monitoring Robert Lewandowski's situation. The striker has expressed his desire to leave the German club with one year left on his contract.

As per The Sun's report, he wants to join Barcelona. However, the Spanish side's financial troubles mean it could be tough for them to complete the deal. They will need to offload one or more of their first-team players to add new signings.

Manchester United are monitoring the situation and will want to swoop in if a deal between Lewandowski and Barcelona fails to materialise. They are also ready to offer wages worth £400,000 per week.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich in the recently-concluded season.

