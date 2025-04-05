"I know how difficult it is to deal with him" - Pepe responds when asked who among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is tougher opponent 

Former Portuguese centre-back Pepe was asked to pick the tougher opponent between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two football icons have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning several team and personal accolades.

However, former Real Madrid defender Pepe made his choice clear by picking Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. He stated that he has faced the Al-Nassr attacker in training, both at Portugal and Real Madrid, and knows that keeping up with Ronaldo is arduous. Pepe said (via Sportstar):

"I have to say Cristiano because I train with him. I know how difficult it is (to deal with him), so I have to choose him. Also, I have always had him as a teammate. In the last years of my career, I have been able to face him in the Champions League. I choose Cristiano because he has been a footballer who has fought and has given a lot to Real Madrid."

He further added:

"He has given a lot to Manchester United, Juventus and the Portuguese national team. He has always won a lot of matches. I know what (it is like) training with him. He has worked very hard."

Pepe and Ronaldo shared the dressing room at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2017. They also played for Portugal together for almost two decades before the 42-year-old retired from professional football last year.

The former Portuguese defender is currently in India for an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends in Mumbai on Sunday, April 6.

When tennis legend Rafael Nadal made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate in 2023. Replying to the question, the 22-time Grand Slam champion picked Lionel Messi but also stated that he's a Real Madrid supporter.

The Spaniard said (via X/AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I'm a Real Madrid fan"

Nadal retired from professional tennis last year at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have left Europe in the twilight phase of their careers.

Messi plays for MLS side Inter Miami while Ronaldo is currently guiding Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr.

