"I don't know what he was doing" - Roy Keane on Manchester United star's error that led to Arsenal's first goal in league fixture

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has had a go at Casemiro for his poor positioning leading to Arsenal opening the scoring on Sunday (May 12). The Brazilian midfielder is in the midst of a difficult campaign.

In the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, Casemiro's deep positioning allowed Kai Havertz space on the right. The German set up his teammate Leandro Trossard, whose tuck-in gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead inside 20 minutes.

Lambasting Casemiro for his poor positional awareness, Keane told Sky Sports (via The United Stand) that the Brazilian should have been out of the box quickly to smother the chance for the Gunners:

"Casemiro has to sprint out. I don't know what he was doing. He doesn't even need to make a silly angle for the goalkeeper.

"You don't have to be 100 per cent sprinting, but get up the pitch! This game is hard enough, you have to do the basics right and he hasn't done the basics right. An experienced player gets up the pitch."

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that the Gunners are riding a four-game winning streak in the league. They are second in the standings, two points behind Manchester City, so a win will take them back to the top ahead of the final round of games next week.

What happened when Manchester United played Arsenal earlier this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteat

Arsenal have happy memories of their last league meeting with Manchester United. The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners earlier this season.

Marcus Rashford provided United the lead inside the opening half hour, but Martin Odegaard equalised for the Gunners just a minute later. There were no more goals as the game entered stoppage time, and a draw loomed large.

However, Arteta's side had other ideas. Declan Rice put the Gunners back in front in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Five minutes later, Gabriel Jesus confirmed the results as Manchester United returned empty-handed from London.